Jennifer Lopez reveals who gave her J.Lo nickname

American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is also known with her nickname “J.Lo” which she used as her name on social media.



It was 21 years ago when the 51-year-old singer named her second album “J.Lo” but she now dropped the reveal as to who gave her this cute nickname - a combo of her first and last names put together as a nickname.

Jennifer Lopez used J.Lo professionally. Talking to InStyle for its upcoming issue, the singer said it was late rapper Heavy D who coined the nickname for her at a time when she decided to cross over from acting to singing.

“The name J.Lo came from Heavy D. He used to come by the studio for my first album and would call me Jenny-Lo, Jennifer-Lo, or J.Lo,” Lopez told the publication.

“When I was doing my second album (in 2001), I decided to call it J.Lo, and I believe that’s when it really stuck!” she revealed.

Jennifer Lopez’s co-star in the 2001 rom-com The Wedding Planner, actress Judy Greer also shared her memories with the publication about the nickname.

“Everyone on set was calling her Jen-Lo — there was no J.Lo yet. I’d like to think that it all started there, on a soundstage in Glendale, CA. I am sure it didn’t, but I can pretend I was there at the beginning,” the 45-year-old actress told the magazine.