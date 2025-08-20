JoJo Siwa says boyfriend Chris Hughes makes her 'happiest'

JoJo Siwa calls Chris Hughes 'brightest light' in her life

JoJo Siwa has given a major update on her relationship with boyfriend Chris Hughes.

During her appearance on the UK program Loose Women, JoJo was asked about her boyfriend Chris.

JoJo said, “He's the brightest light in my life, he's the thing that makes me the happiest.”

Additionally, when asked what her parents Jessalyn and Tom think about her new boyfriend, JoJo revealed that her mom “absolutely adores him.”

Meanwhile her dad and Chris “are best friends.”

On the other hand, JoJo Siwa also revealed Chris Hughes' major role at her brother Jayden’s wedding.

She said that her brother asked Chris to be "groomsman" saying, “My family has never has never has has never loved somebody like this like ever.”

Moreover, the Dance Moms alum went on to share how she thought her experience on Big Brother will change her without knowing that she’ll end up meeting her future boyfriend.

“It was the weirdest thing. Before I went into the show or into the house, I told my mom, I said, 'I think this is going to be the best thing I've ever done,'” she revealed.

She went on to say, “I met the greatest bestest friend in there and had the best 20 days with him.”

Adding, “I think because of my bond with Christopher in the house... we just had so much fun.”