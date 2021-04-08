Zac Efron and Olivia Munn lending their voices to movie 'Save Ralph'

Zac Efron, Olivia Munn, and several other celebrities lent voices to film about 'terrible' cosmetics animal testing.

The stop motion animated short movie Save Ralph, created by Humane Society International, follows a white lab rabbit as he goes through the uncomfortable and agonizing life required of a cosmetics testing animal.

Humane Society International (HSI) and Hollywood are working together to ban cosmetic testing on animals around the world.

HSI partnered with filmmakers and actors to create an animated short film as part of their global campaign to end cosmetics animal testing.

Spencer Susser wrote and directed the short, produced by Jeff Vespa, and teamed up with puppet maker Andy Gent's Arch Model studio to bring Ralph to life.

The film 'Save Ralph' features the voices of Taika Waititi, Ricky Gervais, Zac Efron, Olivia Munn, Pom Klementieff, and Tricia Helfer.