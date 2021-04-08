Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace to welcome picnickers this summer

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Queen Elizabeth delighted people as she made a big announcement about her royal residence in London, allowing public to picnic on the Buckingham Palace lawn.

The Palace, which remained closed for general public last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will welcome visitors this summer with a first-time opportunity.

The Royal Collection Trust announced on Wednesday that for the first time ever the public will be allowed to picnic on the Buckingham Palace lawn.

The visitors can also explore a self-guided route through the gardens and around the 3.5-acre lake. The Rose Garden, summer house and wildflower meadow can also be viewed through one of the guided tours that will run each day.

The spacious 39-acre garden dates back to the 1820s, when King George IV turned Buckingham House into a palace. Despite its urban location, it is home to an array of flora and fauna, including rare native plants seldom seen in London.

The palace, which traditionally opens to the public during the summer months, is a rich biodiverse habitat, with more than 1,000 trees, the National Collection of Mulberry Trees and 320 different wildflowers and grasses. The gardens' summer opening will run from July 9 to September 19.

Visitors, according to reports, can also experience the Queen's garden in springtime on weekends in April and May with guided tours to view the primroses, bluebells, flowering camellia, magnolia and azalea shrubs in bloom.

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry, William reconciliation impossible after tell-all

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry, William reconciliation impossible after tell-all

Kim Kardashian reveals more family members to join billionaire club

Kim Kardashian reveals more family members to join billionaire club
Meghan Markle's pal Misha Nonoo shares news about 'sweet baby girl'

Meghan Markle's pal Misha Nonoo shares news about 'sweet baby girl'
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner stun onlookers with their stunning beauty during outing

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner stun onlookers with their stunning beauty during outing
Doja Cat announces release of her single Kiss Me More

Doja Cat announces release of her single Kiss Me More
Dakota Johnson reveals what she used to steal from sets of Fifty Shades films

Dakota Johnson reveals what she used to steal from sets of Fifty Shades films

The Weeknd tops 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations

The Weeknd tops 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations
Zac Efron and Olivia Munn lending their voices to movie 'Save Ralph'

Zac Efron and Olivia Munn lending their voices to movie 'Save Ralph'
Sylvester Stallone rejects reports of his return in 'Creed III'

Sylvester Stallone rejects reports of his return in 'Creed III'
Jennifer Lopez reveals who gave her J.Lo nickname

Jennifer Lopez reveals who gave her J.Lo nickname
Taylor Swift's song Mr. Perfectly Fine fires up Joe Jonas trend on Twitter

Taylor Swift's song Mr. Perfectly Fine fires up Joe Jonas trend on Twitter
Jennifer Aniston teases Paul Rudd as she shares hilarious post about him

Jennifer Aniston teases Paul Rudd as she shares hilarious post about him

Latest

view all