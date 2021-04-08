Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 08 2021
Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on leaked picture controversy

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Khloe Kardashian said she is not ashamed of how she looks after battling body image issues all life 

Khloe Kardashian came forth addressing the matter revolving around an unauthorised picture of hers that got leaked without her permission. 

The reality TV star revealed she, as someone who has felt insecure about her body all throughout life, is not ashamed of how she looks. 

In a strong Instagram message, Khloe wrote, "Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. 

"But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point – and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared – regardless of who you are," she added.

The Revenge Body star continued, "For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world. 

"And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles I am told I couldn't have done it through hard work and I must have paid for it all," Khloe shared. 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said her family and friends tell her she is beautiful everyday. However, one needs to feel that from within, she added.

