Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanika Kapoor gets candid on receiving hate after contracting coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Kanika Kapoor said she received so much hate that she had forgotten she was battling the virus

Kanika Kapoor touched upon the intense backlash she received after being the first person who contracted the virus in India. 

In an exclusive interview with Indian Express, Kanika said she received so much hate that she had forgotten she was battling the virus. 

"It was so heavy on me that I even forgot that I have the virus and I am sick. It was shocking for me to go through a lot of judgement and hatred for something I didn’t really do. That was really tough for me,” the Baby Doll singer shared. 

Kanika said she couldn’t deal with the hate. “I went off social media for some time because I couldn’t cope with it. It took me a year to get out of it mentally. I had to take counselling. It was not easy, but of course, life goes on,” she said.

After she tested positive for the virus, the playback singer was charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 269 (negligent acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

More From Showbiz:

Meera reportedly admitted to a psychiatric facility in US

Meera reportedly admitted to a psychiatric facility in US
Sonu Sood receives first jab of coronavirus vaccine

Sonu Sood receives first jab of coronavirus vaccine

Ayeza Khan leaves tongues wagging in latest snap

Ayeza Khan leaves tongues wagging in latest snap
Minal Khan leaves jaws dropped in latest post

Minal Khan leaves jaws dropped in latest post
Cancer-stricken Naila Jaffrery asked me to write a play for her: Anwar Maqsood

Cancer-stricken Naila Jaffrery asked me to write a play for her: Anwar Maqsood
Katrina Kaif to rejoin sets of ‘Tiger 3’ at end of April after Covid-19 diagnosis?

Katrina Kaif to rejoin sets of ‘Tiger 3’ at end of April after Covid-19 diagnosis?
‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ actress Burcu Kıratlı reaches three million followers on Instagram

‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ actress Burcu Kıratlı reaches three million followers on Instagram
Dia Mirza flaunts her baby bump as she steps out in style

Dia Mirza flaunts her baby bump as she steps out in style
Saba Qamar ousts herself as a BTS fan:

Saba Qamar ousts herself as a BTS fan: "Life goes on no matter what guys!'
Iqra Aziz addresses relationship dynamic with Yasir Hussain

Iqra Aziz addresses relationship dynamic with Yasir Hussain
Imran Abbas meets ‘Kurulus: Osman’ actress Hazal Hatun in Turkey

Imran Abbas meets ‘Kurulus: Osman’ actress Hazal Hatun in Turkey
Shilpa Shetty reveals secret yoga tips to manage stress

Shilpa Shetty reveals secret yoga tips to manage stress

Latest

view all