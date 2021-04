Lady Gaga releases ‘Creative Freedom’ with The Queendom

Lady Gaga recently announced the release of her new song Creative Freedom alongside The Queendom.

For those unversed, Creative Freedom is a remix version of the award winning singer’s Chromatica song Free Woman.

The music video (MV) for this adaptation features her inner crystal queen time traveling into a dimension filled with fluid chandelier castles, free from the constraints of human time and space.

Check it out below: