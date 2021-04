Pakistani cricketer Fawad Alam is making his acting debut in upcoming web series "Khudkash Mohabbat".

The trailer of the series featuring the star batsman has been released and Fawad is currently taking part in promoting his upcoming project.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Thursday shared the trailer on Twitter and praised Fawad for his performance.

"All the best fadi bohot upper jao ge babu," the wicket-keeper batsman wrote on Twitter.