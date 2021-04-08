Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS's Suga reveals the one thing he can't handle since shoulder surgery

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

BTS’s Suga reveals the one thing he can’t handle since shoulder surgery

BTS’s Suga recently touched upon the only thing he’s having trouble with since undergoing shoulder surgery.

The singer shed light on it all during a V Live stream and admitted that caffeine is one thing his body cannot tolerate anymore.

Suga was quoted saying, “I tried it, and it made my heart beat too fast, and I felt nauseated. It went on the entire day.”

Given this change, he has turned towards decaffeinated coffe and admits decaffeinated coffee doesn’t taste different” from what he used to chug in the past. 

