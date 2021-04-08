Police called to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's home 9 times amid security fear

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle parted ways from the royal family to seek a more peaceful life it seems that the opposite has happened.

According to Express.co.uk the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now reside in the USA, have called police to their Californian property about nine times in the same amount of months.

They had moved into their £11 million mansion in Montecito Santa Barbara last July where they raise their one-year-old son Archie Harrison.

Official figures obtained from Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office revealed that authorities dealt with nine instances which ranged from alarm activation, property crimes and recorded phone requests.

The news comes after the couple spoke of their fears over the lack of security provided by the royal family in their explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The former actress expressed that she only wanted the title for her son so that he could receive state-funded security.

Speaking about her first pregnancy Meghan told host Oprah: "We now know it’s Archie, and it was a boy. We didn’t know any of that at the time. We can just talk about it as Archie now. And that was when they were saying they didn’t want him to be a prince or a princess — not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol — and that he wasn’t going to receive security."