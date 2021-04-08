Can't connect right now! retry
Hailey Bieber addresses viral ‘rude’ TikTok: I'm only human'

Hailey Bieber recently sat down and addressed the backlash that erupted on TikTok from a viral video.

The model got candid with Dr. Jessica Clemons during an interview on her YouTube channel and addressed the viral accusation of her rudeness by a workplace patron.

For those unversed, it all began in a TikTok former restaurant hostess Julia Carolan accused Hailey of being rude during service.

She was quoted saying at the time, "This is gonna be controversial. I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!"

Even though Hailey apologized in the comment section of the video back when it went viral and wrote, "Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That's not ever my intention!"

She admits to Dr. Clemons, "When I saw her video I was so upset. There's never an excuse for being rude. I felt bad that that was her experience with me, but it made me kind of frustrated because you never know what someone's going through.”hailey

“I remember going through times in my life where I was so sad, and so heartbroken that like engaging with people felt hard for me. I wish I didn't act that way towards her. I'm a human and I made a mistake and I acted a way that was out of character for me. I acted a way that I don't want to be. I'm trying to do better every single day. I want to continue to grow as a person. I'm open to people correcting me."

Before concluding Hailey did add that she believes "people that try to correct me and try to tell me what I need to be and what I need to do, need to be people on social media."

