Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek looks unrecognizable in latest photo

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Turkish actress Ezgi Esma Tümen on Thursday shared a brand new picture with her thousands of followers on Instagram.

Ezgi is best known to international fans for her role as Banu Çiçek in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The actress has amassed a large number of followers on social media with her stellar performance in the season two and three of the historical TV series.

She often shares her pictures and videos on Instagram where she is followed by thousands of people.

Check out her new picture below:




Queen 'surprised' over Meghan Markle's choice to wear white on wedding

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to play 'Antivirus' in new film

Sofia Richie confirms relationship with Elliot Grainge with PDA-filled snap

'Prince Harry couldn't live in Prince William, Kate Middleton's shadow'

Meghan Markle hated being ‘second’ to Kate Middleton: report

Hailey Bieber addresses viral ‘rude’ TikTok: I'm only human'

Police called to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's home 9 times amid security fear

BTS’s Suga reveals the one thing he can’t handle since shoulder surgery

BTS Suga’s selflessness for fellow trainee revealed: ‘He even paid my bill’

Ex Cheryl is the best person to raise a child with: Liam Payne

BTS unveil sneak peek into ‘The Tonight Show’ performance

Trailer for web series featuring cricketer Fawad Alam is out now

