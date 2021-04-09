Can't connect right now! retry
Blake Shelton shares interesting facts about himself

Blake Shelton shared untold story about himself, saying he feels he 'lived life to the max' when he first tested fame.

The 'All About Tonight' singer - who is marking the 20th anniversary of his hit debut single 'Austin' - said: "I would have told myself to get more rest back then. When I started I was 24 and lived life to the max back then. It's probably why I ran out of battery so soon."

The 44-year-old country singer opened up on his fashion choices he adopted during early days of his stardom, revealing that he 'regrets some of the fashion choices' he made particularly the mullet hairstyle.

"I would have told that kid, the mullet's not as cool as you think it is," the star said.

The singer admitted that he's a "slow slug" and enjoyed spending time sitting down as a coach on 'The Voice'.

Blake Shelton and his fiancée Gwen Stefani have received an Academy of Country Music (ACM) award nomination for their collaboration 'Nobody but You'.

