Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas celebrate getting vaccinated in cheeky snap

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas received the coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, following which they took to Instagram to share the news.



The couple uploaded a cheeky snap to celebrate getting vaccinated against the novel virus.

In the photo, Joe and Sophie can be seen flaunting their bandaged arms. Sophie, 25, looked fierce as she gazed towards the camera with her bicep on display, while her husband, 31, showed off his muscles.

"Let’s (NOT) Get It!" Joe captioned the image.

The Game of Thrones starlet posted the exact same photo to her Instagram stories, in which she wrote the lyrics to the song, Shots.



