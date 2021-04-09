Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas celebrate getting vaccinated in cheeky snap

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas received the coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, following which they took to Instagram to share the news. 

The couple uploaded a cheeky snap to celebrate getting vaccinated against the novel virus. 

In the photo, Joe and Sophie can be seen flaunting their bandaged arms. Sophie, 25, looked fierce as she gazed towards the camera with her bicep on display, while her husband, 31, showed off his muscles.

"Let’s (NOT) Get It!" Joe captioned the image. 

The Game of Thrones starlet posted the exact same photo to her Instagram stories, in which she wrote the lyrics to the song, Shots.


More From Entertainment:

BAFTA Awards 2021: Prince William to deliver historic speech

BAFTA Awards 2021: Prince William to deliver historic speech
Blake Shelton shares interesting facts about himself

Blake Shelton shares interesting facts about himself
Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about In the Heights journey

Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about In the Heights journey
Britney Spears gets Covid-19 vaccine with boyfriend Sam Asghari: 'Feeling fine'

Britney Spears gets Covid-19 vaccine with boyfriend Sam Asghari: 'Feeling fine'
Gigi Hadid cuts a model figure as she steps out with sister Bella and daughter Khai in NY

Gigi Hadid cuts a model figure as she steps out with sister Bella and daughter Khai in NY
Emily VanCamp says Sharon Carter needs no love interest

Emily VanCamp says Sharon Carter needs no love interest
Taylor Swift introduces her 'two kids' ahead of her forthcoming album Fearless

Taylor Swift introduces her 'two kids' ahead of her forthcoming album Fearless
Miley Cyrus pays tribute to Dolly Parton in a show streamed by Netflix

Miley Cyrus pays tribute to Dolly Parton in a show streamed by Netflix
Kim Kardashian, Scot Disick grill TikToker Addison Rae over relationship with Kourtney

Kim Kardashian, Scot Disick grill TikToker Addison Rae over relationship with Kourtney

Jennifer Lopez paid tribute by exes Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez paid tribute by exes Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony
A year after Meghan and Harry's retirement, 'Sussex Royal' account starts losing followers

A year after Meghan and Harry's retirement, 'Sussex Royal' account starts losing followers

Queen 'surprised' over Meghan Markle's choice to wear white on wedding

Queen 'surprised' over Meghan Markle's choice to wear white on wedding

Latest

view all