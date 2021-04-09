Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry's Netflix show deemed an attack on Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry's Netflix venture is his reply to Queen stripping him of his military titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their first Netflix show, based on 2022 Invictus Games. 

According to a royal insider, the show is a brutal jab taken by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Queen Elizabeth.

Daniela Elser said Harry's Netflix venture is his reply to Queen stripping him of his military titles.

In an op-ed for news.com.au, she wrote: "However what is notable about the news is that it carries with it more than a hint of a swipe at the palace.

"The world has waited more than six months, since news first broke of the Sussexes ‘megawatt’ deal with the streaming giant broke in September last year, to get our first glimpse at what sort of thrilling, novel projects the duo might cook up.

"However, the very choice of this specific series to be their debut outing reads like a stinging rejoinder after he was stripped of his treasured military titles earlier this year.”

Elser added, "This Invictus project will not only reinforce but also spotlight and celebrate Harry’s commitment to the veterans, a cause that he has regularly spoken about with passion and conviction.

"In unveiling this series as their first Netflix outing, the message seems loud and clear: No matter whether he holds a clutch of shiny titles or not, Harry’s dedication to this cause is steadfast," she said.

