Kristin Cavallari touches on ‘already having those conversations’ with kids

Friday Apr 09 2021
By
Web Desk

American TV star Kristin Cavallari recently addressed her decision to have ‘difficult’ conversations with her kids around growing up in the public eye.

The reality TV star addressed the issue during an interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, The one good thing with my kids is that because I'm in the public eye — and they see a lot of stuff that's written about me that's not true — I've actually had my kids be like, 'But that didn't happen,' and I'm like, 'I know, see!' A lot of this stuff is not real."

"And then I have that conversation with them of like, most of the stuff on the internet is not accurate," she adds. "So I'm already having those conversations with them."

Addressing it as an “extension to that conversation” Cavallari admits she’s dreading the day her children join social media. "I think that's hard for kids now, especially because most of what we see on social media is not real.”

“We have to raise confident kids now more than ever, because of all of these images that are being thrown at them on a daily basis. And especially for a daughter, to compare yourself to these images that you're seeing every day... That stuff makes me nervous."

