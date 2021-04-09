Can't connect right now! retry
Buckingham Palace turns black for Prince Philip’s death tribute

The official site showcased its deep pain via a virtual tomb stone for the monarch’s late husband with the year of his birth and death itched in plain white.

According to the notice, “The official website of the Royal Family is temporarily unavailable while appropriate changes are made.”

Underneath this notice is a letter announcing his demise and it reads “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Friday, 9 April 2021”

