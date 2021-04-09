Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 09 2021
By
AFP

British PM Boris Johnson hails Prince Philip’s ‘extraordinary life’

By
AFP

Friday Apr 09, 2021

British PM Boris Johnson hails Prince Philip’s ‘extraordinary life’

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday expressed the nation´s condolences to Queen Elizabeth II on the death of her husband Prince Philip, acclaiming his "extraordinary life and work".

Johnson said the Duke of Edinburgh "earned the affection of generations" at home, in the Commonwealth and across the world after serving in the Royal Navy and then over decades as Britain´s longest serving royal consort.

"We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the prime minister said outside 10 Downing Street.

More From Entertainment:

Ten things opened by Prince Philip

Ten things opened by Prince Philip
Buckingham Palace turns black for Prince Philip’s death tribute

Buckingham Palace turns black for Prince Philip’s death tribute
A to Z of Britain´s Prince Philip

A to Z of Britain´s Prince Philip
Ten things named after Prince Philip

Ten things named after Prince Philip
The ‘essential ingredient’ of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s successful marriage

The ‘essential ingredient’ of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s successful marriage
Queen Elizabeth II to mourn for 8 days, Prince Philip to be buried in Frogmore Gardens

Queen Elizabeth II to mourn for 8 days, Prince Philip to be buried in Frogmore Gardens
Queen Elizabeth’s pure love for ‘devoted’ Prince Philip revealed

Queen Elizabeth’s pure love for ‘devoted’ Prince Philip revealed
Prince Philip's death: Live updates

Prince Philip's death: Live updates
Ten key dates in the life of Britain's Prince Philip

Ten key dates in the life of Britain's Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth II suffers 'huge blow' over Prince Philip's death

Queen Elizabeth II suffers 'huge blow' over Prince Philip's death
Prince William, Kate Middleton mourn death of Prince Philip

Prince William, Kate Middleton mourn death of Prince Philip
Royal fans mourn Prince Philip’s passing in heartfelt tributes

Royal fans mourn Prince Philip’s passing in heartfelt tributes

Latest

view all