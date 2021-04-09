Liam Payne spills the beans on fatherhood expectations

Liam Payne spills the beans on his take to fatherhood with infant son Bear by his side.

The singer addressed his experiences with fatherhood during a interview with Metro UK and was quoted saying, “I think it’s a journey that a lot of people assume they will go on but I don’t think the enormity of it all hits until you’re in it."

“It’s impossible to prepare someone for just how much you’ll love that small person or the responsibility you will feel as soon as they are born. And of course, Bear is his own person – so he’s full of surprises”



He concluded by saying, “That’s one of the best things about being a Dad – watching their little personalities grow and seeing who they are becoming.”