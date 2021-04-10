Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Anne pays touching tribute to Prince Philip: 'Without him life will be completely different'

Princess Anne has paid emotional tribute to her father Prince Philip, who died on  at he age of 99 on Friday ( April 9). 

The princess reflected on her loving relationship with her father and the nation's longest serving consort. Anne also shared her personal childhood memories of the Duke and the Queen.

In her special homage to her late father, the 70-year-old royal said: 'Without him life will be completely different.'

She continued: 'From society’s perspective he was able to keep pace with the kind of technological changes that have such an impact… but above all that it’s not about the technology it’s about the people.'

The daughter of Queen Elizabeth also shed light on his role as Prince consort, saying: "It must have evolved quite dramatically from the early stages. I don’t think the structure in terms of support to the monarchy was designed to deal with a consort.

"Nobody had thought about what he was going to do. And it took a while to find people who understood he had extraordinary experience and skills that they could make use of. But he also found ways he could make an impact."

The Queen, 94, and Prince Philip were married for 73 years and the monarch once described him as her "strength and stay."

Princess Anne also lauded Prince Philip's incredible decision to leave behind a career as a navy officer in 1951 to take on royal duties by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's side. 

