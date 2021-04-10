Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 10 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Friends’ cast returns on set to film special reunion episode: See photos

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Stars of the classic sitcom Friends have been keeping fans waiting for the reunion episode since over a year now. 

The global coronavirus pandemic may have halted productions last year, but the cast and crew of the beloved nineties iconic sitcom came together this year for the filming of the special episode, photos of which have now started circulating.

Those who got a chance to attend the reunion episode shared photos of the set as actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer looked back at their Friends days while seated on the iconic Central Perk couch in front of the fountain from the theme song.

Here are the backstage leaks:



