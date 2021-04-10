Prince Harry, William to come face to face at Philip's funeral following Oprah tell-all

Prince Harry, William will see each other for the first time in more than a year at Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry and Prince William are all set to come face to face at grandfather, Prince Philip's funeral, next Saturday.



The two brothers who had a fallout after the Duke of Sussex left the royal family, will see each other for the first time in more than a year.

According to royal sources, the reunion will be intense, heavily-loaded with emotions, specially after Harry talked about his tough equation with William in a bombshell chat with CBS host Oprah Winfrey.

Insiders say William has been 'heartbroken,' ever since Harry publicly leaked the details of their conversation.

In his blockbuster interview, Harry said his father, Prince Charles, and brother William are trapped in the royal family.

Hence, the two royal princes reuniting at such a tragic event after Megxit will be interesting to witness.

Page Six earlier reported that Kate Middleton and Prince William dreaded the “soap opera” of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s interview with Winfrey.

“They don’t wish to elevate this soap opera — it’s honestly like watching Elizabeth Hurley in ‘The Royals,’” a source shared.

“William and Catherine are surrounded by goodness, they have the Middletons, Carole and Mike, Pippa and her husband, James, and James Middleton and his fiancée, Alizee. They’re such a grounded, happy family," the insider added.