entertainment
Saturday Apr 10 2021
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson hilariously mocks his own presidential bid poll

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently had fans in fits over his reaction to a presidential run poll fans started on social media.

The action hero gave his honest reaction to the presidential poll over on his Twitter page and had fans roaring in laughter at each syllable.

Referencing the original post Johnson wrote, “Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people.”

