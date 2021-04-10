Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 10 2021
How is Queen Elizabeth dealing with tragic loss of Prince Philip?

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

The Queen is 'absolutely heartbroken' over the death of Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth's better half, the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, left for his heavenly abode aged 99 on Friday.

The 94-year-old monarch is feeling devastated over the loss of her husband of 73 years. According to a source cited by Closer Weekly, the Queen is 'absolutely heartbroken.'

“Engagements have been canceled whilst she mourns,” the source said shortly after Philip’s death was announced. 

Even though Philip had been in poor health for months, it has still come as a shock," the insider added.

Meanwhile, the insider said, the Queen has been in contact with the couple’s four children, Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, as well as grandson Prince Harry, “who are all devastated.”

Revealing about Philip's funeral service, the source said, "The funeral arrangements are already being put into place."

“Prince Philip’s funeral will be small and he’ll be buried at Windsor Castle. Due to COVID restrictions, only a select few will attend," they added.

