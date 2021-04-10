BTS’s Suga addresses his similarity to cats

BTS’s Suga recently got candid about his uncanny resemblance to cats and his love for the feline variety.

The conversation around cats and Suga’s infamous similarity began after the host for A Fairy Tale interview with Suga asked, “Why do you think people tell you that you’re like a cat?”



There the singer started off by listing all of the stereotypical characteristics for cats and admitted, “Because cats don’t like to be bothered, they never do what they don’t want to do and only do what they want. (sic)

He even added, “I think it’s because of those characteristics I love cats” plus “they don’t bother you. I guess people say that I’m a cat because we share those characteristics.” (sic)



