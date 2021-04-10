Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Senator Faisal Javed says Pakistani drama to be aired in Turkey

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Saturday shared a good news for the fans of Turkish TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which is being aired on Pakistan Television (PTV) with Urdu dubbing.

Taking to Twitter, the senior PTI leader said that  PTV would telecast new episodes of "Ertugrul" daily throughout Ramazan.

In another tweet, the politician said that a "Pakistani production will be dubbed in Turkish and aired in Turkey as part of bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, talent & content between Pakistani & Turkish entertainment industries."

He did not reveal the name of the Pakistani production.


More From Entertainment:

Addison Rae addresses ‘guilt’ over 'leaving herself behind' for past relationships

Addison Rae addresses ‘guilt’ over 'leaving herself behind' for past relationships
'Spider-Man', Venom, Jumanji and Bad Boys to hit Netflix after theaters

'Spider-Man', Venom, Jumanji and Bad Boys to hit Netflix after theaters
BTS unveil reaction to iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination

BTS unveil reaction to iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination
BTS’s J-Hope addresses family disapproval prior to debut

BTS’s J-Hope addresses family disapproval prior to debut
BTS’s J-Hope addresses lies he told his mom amid mental health woes

BTS’s J-Hope addresses lies he told his mom amid mental health woes
Princess Beatrice’s feelings on Prince Philip’s death unveiled

Princess Beatrice’s feelings on Prince Philip’s death unveiled
Viola Davis dishes over Chadwick Boseman acting legacy

Viola Davis dishes over Chadwick Boseman acting legacy
'Top Gun: Maverick': New release date for Tom Cruise movie announced

'Top Gun: Maverick': New release date for Tom Cruise movie announced

Taylor Swift dishes over the process of re-recording ‘Fearless’

Taylor Swift dishes over the process of re-recording ‘Fearless’
When DMX refused to be pitted against Eminem

When DMX refused to be pitted against Eminem
BTS’s Suga addresses his similarity to cats

BTS’s Suga addresses his similarity to cats
Why Prince Philip had ‘no desire’ to cross 100 revealed: report

Why Prince Philip had ‘no desire’ to cross 100 revealed: report

Latest

view all