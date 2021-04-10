Senator Faisal Javed says Pakistani drama to be aired in Turkey

Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Saturday shared a good news for the fans of Turkish TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which is being aired on Pakistan Television (PTV) with Urdu dubbing.

Taking to Twitter, the senior PTI leader said that PTV would telecast new episodes of "Ertugrul" daily throughout Ramazan.

In another tweet, the politician said that a "Pakistani production will be dubbed in Turkish and aired in Turkey as part of bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, talent & content between Pakistani & Turkish entertainment industries."

He did not reveal the name of the Pakistani production.



