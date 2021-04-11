Netflix has another show to become top programme of 2021 after Bridgerton

It is thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown that impacted many things including the Netflix programmes’ rating. The period drama Bridgerton has helmed the Netflix rating for nearly the entire 2021. However, the Shonda Rhimes programme has been de-seated by a new one.

Bridgerton spent 19 days in the number one spot on the daily Top 10 charts. The period drama is the only show in Netflix history that has four different non-consecutive streaks in the first place. With 438 points accrued so far this year, Bridgerton has become the most popular show on Netflix in 2021.

The new topper programme that replaced Bridgerton by taking over the top spot on the yearly charts is the familiar children’s program - CoComelon.

CoComelon sneaked into the first-place spot past week with 465 points amassed so far in 2021 alone.

Though Bridgerton is undoubtedly a huge hit with bigger viewership, CoComelon’s number one spot proves longevity is just as important on Netflix.

