Sunday Apr 11 2021
Dylan Meyer pens a heartfelt birthday tribute for girlfriend Kristen Stewart

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer met six years ago and have been romantically linked since August 2019

Hollywood's leading lady Kristen Stewart is getting showered with love by her girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

The Happiest Season star received an abundance of love from her screenwriter girlfriend as turned 31 on Friday.

Meyer wrote in an Instagram post: "Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off.”

The lovebirds met six years ago on the set of a movie and have been romantically linked since August 2019.

Addressing her relationship with Meyer, the Spencer actor had said earlier on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show that she “can’t wait to propose.”

"I wanna be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast. I can't say right now because she'll find out. I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do that I don't think … I think it's pretty undeniable,” she said.

