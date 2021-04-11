Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 11 2021
By
Web Desk

William, Harry to end feud for the sake of Prince Philip ahead of his funeral

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Prince William and Prince Harry's fallout has been going on since last year. However, it seems the two will now have to put let bygones be bygones.

According to reports, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex will be putting aside their differences and coming together in grief after the death of their grandfather Prince Philip.

As Prince Harry is all set to fly back to the UK to attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral on April 17, a royal source told The Mirror that he will be walking alongside his elder brother for the ceremony.

“It’s strained, there is a lot of hurt, arguably on both sides, and those sides don’t see eye to eye with each other right now,” the source said.

“The issues will not be resolved quickly, certainly not over the immediate period, but perhaps in certain quarters there is faith there can be a cooling off, which would lead to conversation, then perhaps a reconciliation,” the source said.

“Both are fully aware of their shared history and will no doubt remember what impact their grandfather had on their life growing up,” they continued.

"There is hope under an occasion such as this, where the brothers are united in grief, that a corner may be turned,” they added.

Sources also added that Philip had urged Harry and William “to put to rest their differences, and not only remember their bond but also be mindful of their duty to the Queen and the country."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip’s final instructions to Prince Charles unearthed

Prince Philip’s final instructions to Prince Charles unearthed
Queen Elizabeth breaks silence on Prince Philip’s death

Queen Elizabeth breaks silence on Prince Philip’s death
BTS gear up for ‘BANG BANG CON 2021’ concert comeback

BTS gear up for ‘BANG BANG CON 2021’ concert comeback
William and Harry were shielded by Prince Philip after Diana died

William and Harry were shielded by Prince Philip after Diana died
Prince Philip’s funeral plans are in line with his own personal wishes

Prince Philip’s funeral plans are in line with his own personal wishes
‘Prince Philip’s dying wish would’ve been a family reconciliation’

‘Prince Philip’s dying wish would’ve been a family reconciliation’
Dylan Meyer pens a heartfelt birthday tribute for girlfriend Kristen Stewart

Dylan Meyer pens a heartfelt birthday tribute for girlfriend Kristen Stewart
Prince William withdraws from BAFTAs after Prince Philip’s demise

Prince William withdraws from BAFTAs after Prince Philip’s demise
Prince Harry has been in touch with his cousins after Prince Philip’s death

Prince Harry has been in touch with his cousins after Prince Philip’s death
Chinese rapper Vava pays tribute to Nicki Minaj

Chinese rapper Vava pays tribute to Nicki Minaj
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s wedding preps are in full swing

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s wedding preps are in full swing
Netflix has another show to become top programme of 2021 after Bridgerton

Netflix has another show to become top programme of 2021 after Bridgerton

Latest

view all