Sunday Apr 11 2021
Ayeza Khan thanks husband Danish Taimoor for supporting her dreams

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Leading Pakistani star Ayeza Khan has thanked her husband Danish Taimoor for supporting her dreams.

Taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh actress shared a PDA-filled photo with Danish with a heartfelt note for him.

She wrote “Thank you for supporting my dreams, no matter what. I couldn’t ask for a better partner. @danishtaimoor16.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars can’t stop gushing over the couple.

The comment section was flooded with heart emoticons.

Ayeza and Danish Taimoor got married in 2014 and have two children, daughter, Hoorain Taimoor and son, Rayan Taimoor.

