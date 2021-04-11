Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 11 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS’s Suga, Jin touch on disbandment ‘pressure’: 'Those memories never leave'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

BTS’s Suga, Jin touch on disbandment ‘pressure’: 'Those memories never leave'

BTS’s Jin and Suga recently sat down and got candid about the near disbandment scare their group ended up facing back in 2018.

Jin was the very first to address the 2018 disbandment scare on tvN’s You Quiz On The Block and was quoted saying, “We had a hard time mentally during the beginning of this year. While talking with each other, we even thought about disbanding.”

Despite facing difficulties however, the boys made sure to gather around and continue on as a group and “I’m thankful to my members who decided to continue… I want to thank my members who always love me and to say thank you to ARMY for always loving us. Thank you.”

But Jin admitted to feeling grateful the group made it past the rocky situation without going their separate ways, “Back then, we had such a hard time. Those memories just came up in my mind, so I said that I was grateful and relieved that we are here after overcoming such moments.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip's final words to Prince Charles revealed

Prince Philip's final words to Prince Charles revealed
Mansha Pasha, Jibran Nasir tie the knot in intimate ceremony

Mansha Pasha, Jibran Nasir tie the knot in intimate ceremony
Prince Philip's death could heal rift between Prince Harry, royal family

Prince Philip's death could heal rift between Prince Harry, royal family
Matt Smith spills details about Prince Philip he discovered through ‘The Crown’

Matt Smith spills details about Prince Philip he discovered through ‘The Crown’

Demi Lovato slays ‘one word songs’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Demi Lovato slays ‘one word songs’ on ‘The Tonight Show’
Emma Coburn addresses Olympics postponement for covid-19

Emma Coburn addresses Olympics postponement for covid-19
Prince Charles ‘will be very happy’ to see Prince Harry in spite of their rift

Prince Charles ‘will be very happy’ to see Prince Harry in spite of their rift
Prince Philip’s final instructions to Prince Charles unearthed

Prince Philip’s final instructions to Prince Charles unearthed
Prince Harry ‘risks sealing a permanent divorce’ if he returns ‘unapologetic'

Prince Harry ‘risks sealing a permanent divorce’ if he returns ‘unapologetic'
Queen Elizabeth breaks silence on Prince Philip’s death

Queen Elizabeth breaks silence on Prince Philip’s death
BTS gear up for ‘BANG BANG CON 2021’ concert comeback

BTS gear up for ‘BANG BANG CON 2021’ concert comeback
William, Harry to end feud for the sake of Prince Philip ahead of his funeral

William, Harry to end feud for the sake of Prince Philip ahead of his funeral

Latest

view all