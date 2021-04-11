Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry ‘never wanted to hurt’ Queen Elizabeth: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Prince Harry ‘never wanted to hurt’ Queen Elizabeth: report

An expert recently got candid and admits Prince Harry never intended to hurt the Queen because of their “unshakable bond.”

This claim was brought forward by Bryony Edwards and in his piece for The Daily Telegraph and there she admitted Harry showed his closeness with Prince Philip “a few times” over Zoom calls.

She was also quoted saying, "That insight did not generate the excitable, scandalous headlines of the Oprah interview a few days later, but it did show how close Prince Harry has continued to be to his grandparents, despite rumours of a ‘royal rift’.”

"If there was a fissure within the Royal Family, it most certainly wasn’t between Harry and his grandparents – he revealed to Oprah that the Queen and Prince Philip were not behind the racist remarks discussed during the interview.

"Prince Harry’s intention with Oprah was never to hurt his grandparents, only to explain why he chose to move and step back. And it is unlikely that the unflappable Duke of Edinburgh – veteran of the Second World War – was much bothered by the interview with Winfrey.”

"Besides, there was an unshakeable bond between grandfather and grandson, born partly from their joint passion for the military."

