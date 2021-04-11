Prince Andrew says Queen Elizabeth feels 'huge void' at death of husband

Queen Elizabeth II has described feeling a "huge void in her life" following the death of her husband Prince Philip, their son Prince Andrew said on Sunday.



Andrew, the couple´s second son, said following family prayers at Windsor Castle that his mother was "contemplating" her husband´s passing after his death on Friday aged 99.

"We´ve lost almost the grandfather of the nation and I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother who´s feeling it probably more than everybody else," he added.