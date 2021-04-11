Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew says Queen Elizabeth feels 'huge void' at death of husband

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II has described feeling a "huge void in her life" following the death of her husband Prince Philip, their son Prince Andrew said on Sunday.

Andrew, the couple´s second son, said following family prayers at Windsor Castle that his mother was "contemplating" her husband´s passing after his death on Friday aged 99.

"We´ve lost almost the grandfather of the nation and I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother who´s feeling it probably more than everybody else," he added.

More From Entertainment:

'Vikings' Lagertha to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Tuesday

'Vikings' Lagertha to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Tuesday

Snoop Dogg says George Floyd trial means nothing to racist police officers

Snoop Dogg says George Floyd trial means nothing to racist police officers
Queen Elizabeth ‘looks forward’ to ‘uncomfortable’ chat with Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth ‘looks forward’ to ‘uncomfortable’ chat with Harry, Meghan Markle
Check out Kate Middleton, Prince William touching tribute to Prince Philip

Check out Kate Middleton, Prince William touching tribute to Prince Philip
Princess Beatrice breaks silence on Prince Philip’s ‘inspired’ life after death

Princess Beatrice breaks silence on Prince Philip’s ‘inspired’ life after death
Prince Harry ‘never wanted to hurt’ Queen Elizabeth: report

Prince Harry ‘never wanted to hurt’ Queen Elizabeth: report
The Queen‘s daughter-in-law admits she’s ‘been amazing’ since Prince Philip’s death

The Queen‘s daughter-in-law admits she’s ‘been amazing’ since Prince Philip’s death
Demi Lovato delivers soulful live performance for ‘Dancing with the Devil’

Demi Lovato delivers soulful live performance for ‘Dancing with the Devil’
Prince Philip's final words to Prince Charles revealed

Prince Philip's final words to Prince Charles revealed
Mansha Pasha, Jibran Nasir tie the knot in intimate ceremony

Mansha Pasha, Jibran Nasir tie the knot in intimate ceremony
BTS’s Suga, Jin touch on disbandment ‘pressure’: 'Those memories never leave'

BTS’s Suga, Jin touch on disbandment ‘pressure’: 'Those memories never leave'
Prince Philip's death could heal rift between Prince Harry, royal family

Prince Philip's death could heal rift between Prince Harry, royal family

Latest

view all