entertainment
Sunday Apr 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa shares video of DMX dancing at an Albanian wedding

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Dua Lipa on Sunday took to social media to pay tribute to American rapper and actor DMX who died on Friday.

Taking to Instagram stories, the singer shared a screenshot of a video of DMX dancing at an Albanian wedding.

She shared the picture with multiple emojis to pay her respects to the  artist.

According to a Twitter user , the video shows DMX dancing at a hotel in Albania where a wedding was taking place in 2013.

Grammy-winner Dua Lipa was born in London to Kosovo Albanian parents and spent some of her childhood in Kosovo.

