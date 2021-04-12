Nomadland wins big at Bafta Film Awards: Here's complete list of winners

British stars Daniel Kaluuya, Bukky Bakray and Sir Anthony Hopkins were among the winners at the star-studded and historic 74th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards on Sunday.



Britain’s big film awards night has taken place at Royal Albert Hall in London. Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman presented the 74th Bafta awards.



The winners and nominees weren't at the Royal Albert Hall in person as usual - they appeared virtually. But a host of stars were at the venue to announce the winners.

Nomadland filmmaker Chloe Zhao became second ever woman to take home best director.

Emerald Fennell, whose debut promising young woman, won Outstanding British film and Original Screenplay at Britain’s big film awards.

Here is the full list of winners at Sunday night’s Bafta awards, which this year were held virtually and over two nights due to the pandemic.

Best Film

Nomadland (Winner)

The Father

The Mauritanian

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland (Winner)

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Jasmila Zbanic, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Sarah Gavron, Rocks

Best Leading Actress

Frances McDormand, Nomadland (Winner)

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The 40-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Best Leading Actor

Anthony Hopkins,The Father (Winner)

Riz Ahmed,Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Supporting Actress

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari (Winner)

Niamh Algar,Calm with Horses

Kosar Ali,Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback,Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe,County Lines

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)

Barry Keoghan,Calm with Horses

Alan Kim,Minari

Leslie Odom Jr,One Night in Miami...

Clarke Peters,Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci,Sound of Metal

Outstanding British Film

Promising Young Woman (Winner)

Calm with Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Rocks

Saint Maud

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

His House (Winner)

Limbo

Moffie

Rocks

Saint Maud

Best Film Not in the English Language

Another Round (Winner)

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary

My Octopus Teacher (Winner)

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

The Social Dilemma

Best Animated Film

Soul (Winner)

Onward

Wolfwalkers

Best Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman (Winner)

Another Round

Mank

Rocks

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Father (Winner)

The Dig

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

The White Tiger

Best Original Score

Soul (Winner)

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Best Cinematography

Nomadland (Winner)

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Best Editing

Sound of Metal (Winner)

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7