Monday Apr 12 2021
Web Desk

Amelia Hamlin breaks silence on Scott Disick's close relationship with Kourtney Kardashian

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Scott Disick's new lovebird Amelia Hamlin does not want to repeat his ex Sophia Richie's mistake which destroyed their relationship as she's 'not bothered' by boyfriend's close bond with Kourtney Kardashian.

 The 19-year-old model, who's enjoying loved-up moments with her 37-year-old beau, is reportedly 'not bothered' by Scott's and Kourtney's close ties despite he revealed that the mother of his kids would always be a 'priority.'

Amelia, according to a media outlet, said former pair's close family dynamic is 'not an issue' for her.

'Sofia got jealous of his relationship with Kourtney and this time around it's not an issue,' the insider told.

Scott is, somehow, prioritizing Amelia over Kourtney this time around and it is indicative of the strength of their relationship.

Scott Disick previously confessed to Kourtney, 'I would marry you right now,' on a recent episode of KUWTK, it seems he has accepted that their relationship is best without romance.

Scott Disick and his new flame Amelia appeared together for the first time in October and things continue to burn strong as they rang in both New Year's and Valentine's Day.

Pregnant Meghan won't attend Prince Philip's farewell service

Prince Philip was ‘unperturbed’ by Sussex interview airing amid his hospitalization

Ben Affleck seems to rekindle romance with ex-lovebird Jennifer Lopez

Prince Harry returns home without Meghan Markle for grandfather Prince Philip's funeral

Michael Jackson's sister Janet to sell collection of personal items in a celebrity auction

Nomadland wins big at Bafta Film Awards: Here's complete list of winners

Here's how Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's children reacted to father's death

You are never really ready: Princess Anne on Prince Philip's death

'Nomadland' wins top Hollywood director prize

Priyanka Chopra drops jaws with BAFTA look

Dua Lipa shares video of DMX dancing at an Albanian wedding

Jordyn Woods touches her beau Karl-Anthony Towns' heart with tribute to late mother

