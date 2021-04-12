Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 12 2021
Charlyne Yi calls James Franco a ‘sexual predator’ and Seth Rogen his ‘enabler’

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Charlyne Yi mentioned that an SNL sketch that Seth Rogen performed “enabled" James Franco

Hollywood star Charlyne Yi is giving an earful to James Franco calling him a 'sexual predator' while labelling his pal comedian Seth Rogen his “enabler.”

In an Instagram post, the House actor, 35, said she was bribed by producers when she tried to walk out of 2017-released film, The Disaster Artist, because of Franco—who directed the film and starred in it alongside Rogen.

“When I tried to break legal contract & quit Disaster Artist because James Franco is a sexual predator, they tried to bribe me with a bigger acting role,” she said on Instagram.

“I cried and told them that that was the exact opposite of what I wanted, that I didn’t feel safe working with a [expletive] sexual predator,” she added.

The Knocked Up star went on to say that Rogen, 38, was the producer of the film and “he definitely knows about the bribe and why I quit.”

She also mentioned in her Instagram post that an SNL sketch that Rogen performed “enabling Franco … Right after Franco was caught.”

Back in 2014, Franco had allegedly contacted a 17-year-old girl for a hotel meet-up, before the 2018 report came out in which five women—four of which were his acting students—accused him of sexual misconduct. 

