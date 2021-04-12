Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s bitter custody battle could continue for years

Past paramours Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had been the 'it' couple of Hollywood for quite some time.

Their love may have lasted for several years, but their divorce appears to be getting dragged on for an even more extensive period of time.

A recent report citing divorce attorney Kelly Chang Rickert thinks their courtroom showdown over the custody of their six children could go on for even longer, stretching over more years than their actual relationship.

In an interview given to Daily Mail, Chang Rickert said: “Their youngest kids, twins Knox and Vivienne, are 12 so this could go on another six years until they reach the age of majority at 18.”

“I’ve definitely had cases go on and on and on until the kids are adults,” she added.

Chang Rickert further explained that the issue has escalated as Jolie wants to be the sole custodian of her kids while Pitt is not agreeing to that.

“She can keep paying millions and millions and millions but as long as Brad wants custody and fights for it, she’s going to have to share… Angelina changing attorneys is an indication that she needs to get her own way and isn’t willing to give up,” she said.

“It’s almost worse when people have the money because they’ll just keep fighting,” she added.