Monday Apr 12 2021
Prince Charles met Prince Philip to discuss 'management of estate' before death

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Prince Charles had visited his father Prince Philip amid his month-long stay in the hospital, weeks prior to his death.

Royal expert Russell Myers believes that the visit intended to discuss matters regarding the Prince of Wales taking over the "management of the estate" along with the request that he take care of the Queen among many other things.

"He [Charles] has been elevated to the senior male member in the family. And certainly, within the Firm, that's very important," he said. 

"Charles had a fractured relationship with his father probably by his own admission but a glowing tribute he paid to him at the weekend."

"When he visited the Duke of Edinburgh in hospital, the Duke of Edinburgh said three things to him."

"And these were, take care of the Queen, take care of how you run the business of the monarchy and essentially get me out of hospital because he didn't want to stay there."

The Duke of Edinburgh did return to Windsor Castle only to pass away on Friday. 

