Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Sebastian Stan' trends on Twitter after he promotes film in interesting post

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 13, 2021

Hollywood actor Sebastian Stan trended on Twitter after he posted a photo of himself on a social media website in a promotional snap for his upcoming movie, Monday.

The Monday film recounts the love story between Mickey played by Stan and Chloe played by Denise Gough. The lovebirds meet in Athens and have a one night stand which makes it difficult for them to return to their usual lives. 

Directed by Argyris Papadimitropoulos, the Sebastian Stan-starrer will release in theatres this Friday.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Stan posted a snap of himself. The snap was probably a scene from his upcoming movie. In the photo, Stan can be seen facing away from the camera while standing in the middle of the street.

The 38-year-old actor captioned the post: "MONDAY, the movie. Out this Friday, April 16. When I say we gave it our “all”, we literally did."

Sebastian Stan is winning more hearts ever since he moved from supporting role to main character in Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. 

Sebastian Stan’s post attracted a lot of attention from his fans who reacted with their memes. 


More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid stuns in tiny outfit for self-styled Michael Kors shoot

Bella Hadid stuns in tiny outfit for self-styled Michael Kors shoot
Justin Timberlake overshadowed his ex Britney Spears and Madonna's VMAs performance with a plan

Justin Timberlake overshadowed his ex Britney Spears and Madonna's VMAs performance with a plan
Will Smith pulls his slavery film out of Georgia after GOP’s new voting law

Will Smith pulls his slavery film out of Georgia after GOP’s new voting law

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez move past breakup drama: ‘They’re back on’

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez move past breakup drama: ‘They’re back on’
Prince Harry won't wear military uniform at Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry won't wear military uniform at Prince Philip's funeral
Kanye West knocks at court's door in response to Kim Kardashian's divorce petition

Kanye West knocks at court's door in response to Kim Kardashian's divorce petition
Hailey Bieber shares 'bad experiences' with paparazzi shooting up her skirt

Hailey Bieber shares 'bad experiences' with paparazzi shooting up her skirt
Demi Lovato’s new album makes it to second position on Billboard chart

Demi Lovato’s new album makes it to second position on Billboard chart
Maisie Williams teams up with H&M fashion campaign to

Maisie Williams teams up with H&M fashion campaign to "recycle unwanted garments"
Zayn Malik on relationship with his former band One Direction

Zayn Malik on relationship with his former band One Direction
Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song welcome their first child

Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song welcome their first child
Will Diana's brother attend Prince Philip's funeral?

Will Diana's brother attend Prince Philip's funeral?

Latest

view all