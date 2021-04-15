Queen Elizabeth always put Prince Philip ‘in his place’

An expert has come forward to shed light on Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with the late Prince Philip and her affiliation for always ‘putting him in his place’.

This claim was brought forward in a Daily Mail article by Gyles Brandreth where he claimed, "Not that she was afraid to give her husband the occasional set-down.”



"When the Duke was berating her for paying more attention to the dogs than himself, or complaining about her spending so much time on the telephone, she was quite capable of saying: ‘Oh, do shut up, Philip’."