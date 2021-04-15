Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 15 2021
Experts weigh in on the royal family's downward spiral: report

Thursday Apr 15, 2021

Experts recently sat down to analyze the royal family’s steady decline as well as their decision to prioritize the institution over family.

This claim was brought forward by Professor Jenny Hocking Professor Jenny Hocking.

She was quoted telling Express, “You also get a very clear sense of the duality of monarchy, both as an institution and as a family and that’s fascinating. It succeeds institutionally only by causing a form of damage over itself as a family.”

“Because the sorts of things that we normally associate with family life become very dysfunctional in order to protect the other part of the Palace, which is an institutional role.”

“And that, again, I think is something that’s really very poignant and quite sad. What’s very sad about the interview is that it revealed this tension between the institutional requirements of the monarchy and normal family expectations of warmth, compassion, care and engagement.”

“And so both from Meghan and Harry I thought the revelations were personally very upsetting and institutionally very important.”

