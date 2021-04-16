Queen was at crossroads while finalising Prince Philip's funeral guest list

Buckingham Palace revealed a list of 30 royals who are all set to attend Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday

Queen Elizabeth had to make 'difficult decisions' regarding who to let attend Prince Philip's funeral, due on Saturday.



The Buckingham Palace on Thursday revealed a list of 30 royals who are all set to mark their presence on the Duke of Edinburgh's last rituals.

According to a palace source, the Queen 'had to make difficult decisions' while deciding on Philip's funeral plans.

"We are dealing with a family funeral and at its heart it is still a family event," the spokesman added.

However, the palace source did not mention whether Prince Philip had a say in deciding who he wants to attend his funeral before passing away.

The shortlisted royals who are all set to gather at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday include Philip and Queen's four kids - Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Edward and their spouses.

Philip's eight grandchildren — Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn — will also attend the funeral, along with their spouses and some of Philip's German relatives.