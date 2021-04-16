Jenna Marbles to tie the knot with Julien Solomita

Former YouTube star Jenna Marbles is officially off the market as she and her man Julien Solomita are officially engaged.

Julien, in a Twitch stream, casually shared the news that he popped the question to the 34-year-old after eight years of dating.

"A little while ago—this is so weird—I asked Jenna to marry me and she said yes. So, we are engaged," he said.

He then shared a glimpse of his engagement band and then shared a snap of his fiancee’s diamond ring.

Julien explained that he didn’t have a particular reason for asking the big question.

"I just woke up and wanted to be married to her."

Jenna has yet to comment on the news seeing that she has been absent from social media for 10 months now.