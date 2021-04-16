Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Philip's feelings for Prince Harry after Megxit revealed

Prince Philip harboured fond feelings for Prince Harry despite his exit from the royal family

Prince Philip shared a precious bond with Prince Harry and the two were very close.

So much so that the late Duke of Edinburgh harboured fond feelings for him despite his exit from the royal family.

“[Philip] and Harry had a very close relationship,” a source told Us Weekly. 

“Whilst they may not have been able to communicate during the final year or so of his life, Philip thought extremely fondly of his grandson and vice versa," the insider added. 

Prince Harry has specially flown to the UK to attend Prince Philip's funeral, due on Saturday. 

Meghan, on the other hand, is not accompanying him because of her pregnancy. 

Last month, Harry and Meghan took part in an explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey wherein they revealed how they were treated unfairly by The Firm.

