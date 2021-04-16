Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 16 2021
Harry Styles labeled wealthiest One Direction member

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Harry Styles is said to be the wealthiest One Direction member after his record label doubled in value.

The singer’s Erskine Records Ltd is estimated to be worth £28.79million which is a major leap from 2019’s valuation of £14.9million.

The change comes after the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker’s over fortune was estimated, by The Sunday Times, to be £63million.

According to The Sun, the record label is worth £28.79million in books filed on Wednesday with £14.6million in investments.

