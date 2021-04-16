Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 16 2021
Prince Harry lambasted for 'sad, pathetic' squabble hindering Prince Philip's funeral

With news that Prince Harry and Prince William will not stand shoulder-to-shoulder at Prince Philip’s funeral, their feud has been labeled "sad and pathetic".

The funeral will be the first time the two brothers will come face to face after the Duke of Sussex’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle levied harsh claims against the firm accusing them of being racist among many things, causing a rift between the families.

However, Prince Philip’s death was initially thought to be a blessing in disguise as the two brothers would finally be able to put their past behind them however, Buckingham Palace confirmed that their cousin Peter Phillips will be separating them as the trio will walk behind the coffin.

This news was sure to upset TalkRADIO host Kevon O'Sullivan as he wrote to his 51,000 Twitter followers: "First, they're all arguing about who gets to dress up as toy soldiers.

"Now feuding Harry and William won't stand together shoulder to shoulder in grief.

"Sad and pathetic that Prince Philip's funeral is mired in the Royal Family's extraordinary propensity for petty squabbles."

