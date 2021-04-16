Can't connect right now! retry
Why Prince Harry could be excluded from royal family gathering

Prince Harry could be excluded from royal family gatherings due to his quarantine period, an expert warned.

With Prince Philip’s funeral this Saturday, questions sparked whether the family will meet before or after the official ceremony.

Royal author Victoria Murphy spoke in the Royally Obsessed podcast to weigh in on what it could mean for the Duke of Sussex.

"There has been speculation that they might get together before or after the funeral," she said. 

"But, of course, because of Covid they shouldn't really. Gatherings of that size are not allowed other than for a funeral. I think even outside you're still limited to two households and six people, unless it's for specific things."

"Also you have this situation with Harry, where he is supposed to be quarantining other than when he's at the funeral.

"He has flown over here and he is allowed to, on compassionate grounds, attend the funeral service. But he is supposed to be quarantining outside of that. So he shouldn't be spending time with anyone.

"Certainly we're not going to see evidence of anything happening before or after because it shouldn't so we would presume it isn't.

"Harry's got a 10-day quarantine period to go through, five days before and five days after.

"There were some suggestions that he could take a test and be relieved of that."

