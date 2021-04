A key character of "Kurulus:Osman" was eliminated in the latest episode of the popular Turkish series.

The episode that aired on a local broadcaster in Turkey sees Osman executing his uncle Dundar Bey.

Dundar was youngest son of Suleman Shah and a brother of Ertugrul Bey, the father of Osman.

The highly anticipated episode aired on Wednesday.

The historical TV series is currently being aired by Geo TV with Urdu dubbing.