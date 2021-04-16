Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 16 2021
Why Prince William, Harry won't walk together for Prince Philip's funeral revealed

Friday Apr 16, 2021

A spokesperson for the Queen has finally stepped forward to touch on the real reason a buffer was appointed to walk in between Prince William and Harry for Prince Philip’s funeral.

According to the source, the Queen signed off on a buffer to accompany both princes is to enact "a practical change" and not to "[send] a signal” of any kind.

A spokesperson for the Queen clarified the stance and touched upon the real reason a buffer became compulsory for the funeral procession.

According to The Daily Mail, "This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty's wishes."

For those unversed with the arrangements for the funeral procession, the BBC reports it will all be "[l]ed by the band of the Grenadier Guards" who are to be "followed by the Major General's party and military chiefs of staff."

Next in line would be the Land Rover that contains the prince’s coffin and according to the Queen’s decree, "will enter the chapel" while "the rest of the procession will remain outside."

